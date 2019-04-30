Iowa City Farmers Market begins on Wednesday

With some new additions, the Iowa City Farmers Market says they will have more than 120 vendors to choose from this year. It starts May 1 at 5 p.m. in the parking lot near the city's rec center, but nearby construction will mean some changes for shoppers.

With the construction of the Chauncey Tower on College Street happening next door, organizers had to make some changes. Chauncey Tower is a mixed-use development that will have apartments, condominiums, a bowling alley and two movie theaters.

The driveway to Chauncey will come through the south side of the market when the building is finished. That's where some longtime vendors used to be, so they are moving to new locations.

In total six vendors are moving. Many of them will go to the opposite side of the market. City leaders will put up signs to let people know. The stalls where those vendors used to be can still be used until August, so pop up vendors will be there until then.

In the long run, the city said the entire Chauncey project benefits the Farmers Market.

“When that park is done, there will be some room for additional vendors there,” said Tammy Neumann, the Farmers Market Coordinator. “Hopefully we will have a place for our musicians which are set up on the east side of our ramp. Hopefully, we will be able to put them back in the park."

City leaders said the farmers market is a big boost for local businesses. People going there usually hang out around Iowa City afterward.

The Farmers Market will be every Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. It will run until Oct. 30.

