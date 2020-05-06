Iowa City Council unanimously adopts Accelerating Climate Actions Report

The Iowa City Council on April 21, adopted the city's Accelerating Climate Actions Report.

The 41-page report was compiled by city staff after the city's Climate Crisis declaration in August 2019.

The Climate Action goals includes decreasing CO₂ emissions throughout Iowa City from 2018 levels of 1,020,073 Metric Tonnes to 756,091 by 2030. The final goal is for Iowa City to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

The Accelerating Climate Actions Report moves six actions up to this year instead of beginning in the next two years.

For more information visit www.icgov.org/project/climate-action.