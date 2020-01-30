Iowa City, Coralville transit service ask for public input planning route, service changes

After months of research, the bus system in Iowa City and Coralville will undergo some changes. Now transit leaders want to hear what routes people would prefer to see.

The city asked people to submit what changes they would like to see, through an online survey. Options ranged from extended service to more amenities at the bus stops.

Darian Nagle-Gamm, the Transportation Director for the City of Iowa City, said after reviewing hundreds of responses, some of the most popular included expanded bus service on Sundays, running later hours, and improved shelters when waiting for the bus.

Now Nagle-Gamm and other city leaders in the neighboring cities are hosting open houses to determine what routes people would most like to see. Staff says that input is extremely important as they begin to determine the best choices.

"This is really the public's vision for our transit system," Nagle-Gamm said. "So we reach out the public and it's been part of our goal. They will be with us throughout the whole process, but it's really our goal to understand what the public wants to see as their vision for the future."

Leaders in Iowa City and Coralville will host an event to get more input from people on changes to the bus system. From 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Coralville City Hall, people are encouraged to attend to compare the routes, ask questions, and determine which they would prefer.

For those that cannot attend, Nagle-Gamm said they are still taking input on the routes and more online. People can take the Transit Study Scenario Survey over the next three weeks to contribute their input.