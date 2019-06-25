Iowa City Community Schools looks at carbon footprint

Dozens of students racked up unexcused absences in the Iowa City School District over the last few weeks of the academic year, but it was all to make a point about climate change to the City and the school.

On Tuesday, the board brought forward a climate change resolution.

“We’ve had a strong push from our students and community,” school board director Phil Hemingway said.

Hemingway said they are teaming up with the University of Northern Iowa to learn the size of the school's carbon footprint and how to reduce it. He would also like to see more changes.

"I would like to add an educational piece on agriculture," Hemingway said. "To ignore agriculture in our state and our country would be naïve."

The board did not approve the resolution but decided to work on language at the next work session. The cost of working with UNI is around $10,000.

“In terms of what we get out of it, they are able to look at our emissions and give us some feedback,” Superintendent Stephen Murley said. “It could also save us money that we could use in our classroom."

It is unclear if the students will push for more next school year, but Hemingway said this is a good start.

“If we are talking about cleaner air or water and saving money, I’m all about having that conversation,” he said.

The board will review the findings from the consultants at the end of the year and revisit the resolution.