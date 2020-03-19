Iowa City Community School District schedules meal pick-up sites

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Community School District announced Thursday that they have set up meal pick-up sites while school is closed.
They will be either drive-through or walk-up sites at multiple district school sites. The sites will be providing both lunch for that day and breakfast for the following day. Families can pick up meals between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Families are asked to stay in their vehicle and the meals will be brought to them.
Meal Pick-up Sites:
City High School
Hills Elementary School
North Central Junior High School
Northwest Junior High School
Twain Elementary School
West High School
Wood Elementary School
In addition, the District will also have meal pick-up sites available in the following areas:
Breckenridge Mobile Home Park
Cole/Thatcher Mobile Home Park
Lakeridge Mobile Home Park
Regency Mobile Home Park