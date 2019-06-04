Iowa City City Council considering hate crime ordinance, specific to harassment

The city council in Iowa City approved the first consideration of a hate crime ordinance in the city, directly in response to a number of hateful acts in recent years.

Hate crimes are already a penalty under state and federal law, but this new ordinance would specify a penalty for racial, gender, or religious-based harassment.

The Johnson County Interfaith Coalition, led by President Pastor Anthony Smith, worked for more than one year with lawyer, various groups including the American Civil Liberties Union, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, and a number of students at the University of Iowa law school, and others to draft an ordinance.

The ordinance then went to Eleanor Dilkes, the City Attorney for Iowa City, including Iowa City Police Chief Jody Matherly among other city staffers for review.

"There was a history of hate crimes in the Iowa City/Johnson County area," Pastor Smith said.

Despite a number of hate-motivated acts in recent history, law enforcement and city leaders in Iowa City have denounced that behavior. But for Pastor Smith and the JCIC, there was more that could be done.

"We wanted to put some measures in place that would combat that," Pastor Smith said.

Dilkes said focusing on how it applies specifically to harassment, covers a concern that is not covered in state or federal code.

"Harassment is not one of those enforceable offenses," Dilkes said. "So harassment in its simplest form is defined in the state code is a communication with the intent to alarm, threaten, etc."

"[It] would essentially prevent harassment because of somebody's race, gender, identity, protected class," Dilkes said.

As described in the draft of the ordinance, the first offense of the simple misdemeanor charge would carry a jail sentence of three to seven days, and a fine ranging from $300 to $625. A second offense would come with a $625 fine and a 30 day jail sentence.

With the passing, the coalition led by Pastor Smith believes that down the road, similar ordinances could reach beyond city limits and to a state or federal level.

"We found an opportunity," Pastor Smith said. "And we understand that this is not the fix-all. But it is a first step."

The vote passed 6-0, with one council member absent.