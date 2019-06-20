Iowa City City Council adds bow hunting to deer management plan, hoping it will lead to negotiation

The city council in Iowa City has approved bow hunting to help reduce the deer population. Council members had been hesitant to agree to bow hunting but felt there was no other option.

Council members said they hope adding it to their plan will leave room for negotiation when they meet with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources' Natural Resource Commission, a seven-person committee appointed by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

"We feel like we're stuck between a rock and a hard place, to put it simply," said Mayor Jim Throgmorton of Iowa City.

Mayor Throgmorton has participated in the debate surrounding the city's deer management plan for more than a year. He, along with city staff and other council members, have worked and asked the public what they can do to manage the increasing deer population in the city.

"The public's been very clear they want the deer population controlled, but they also don't want bow hunting," Mayor Throgmorton said.

The city council went into Tuesday's formal meeting with a plan for a professional sharpshooter in year one, followed by a number of "non-lethal" management suggestions in the following four years. However, in an unplanned turn of events, the majority of council members changed course to approve bow hunting.

"What we said was basically we'll do bow hunting for each of the first years after the initial sharp shooting as necessary," Mayor Throgmorton said.

Agreeing to potential bow hunting could help, as council members and city staff plan to visit with the DNR's Natural Resource Commission next month.

"That certainly shows them our interest in talking to them more about how this plan that might work in a way that's acceptable to them," said Capt. Bill Campbell of the Iowa City Police Department.

Capt. Campbell has served as somewhat of a mediator between the Natural Resource Commission and the city council in Iowa City. While the official details of the plan need to be more explicit, he believes it could provide a good starting point for discussion.

"It's safe to say that this step creates more common ground for the NRC and the council to come together for a resolution and to a proposal that people can agree on," Capt. Campbell said.

"We'll learn from Coralville, we'll learn from Ames, both of which do bow hunting," Mayor Throgmorton said. "We'll minimize it as much as possible, contain it as much as possible. We're taking the best action we can possibly come up with."

As it is written, in year one the city will hire a sharpshooter. Years two through five will feature bow hunting "as necessary." City staff plans to meet with the Natural Resource Commission on July 11.