Iowa City Area Chinese Association to donate 100 hot meals from Iowa City restaurant, wants to do more

The Coralville Community Food Pantry will be able to offer a different meal this Saturday, when about 100 hot meals of Chinese food will be available for families in need in the morning.

Volunteers put away food at the Coralville Community Food Pantry on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

The Iowa City Area Chinese Association raised about $1,000 to pay for the meals from Jianghu Asian Street Food in Iowa City. Leaders with the organization say that money came through donations which came primarily from the Chinese community in the area.

Ming Lodh, with the organization, said it not only helps hungry people, but it also helps an Iowa City restaurant that has been struggling during the pandemic.

Staff with the pantry said it will make a lot of people happy, and allow them to offer something different than what they traditionally give their shoppers.

"We normally don't give out hot meals," Hai Huynh, the community projects coordinator for the Coralville Community Food Pantry, said. "And so just to have a ready to eat, warm meal from a local restaurant who serves a wonderful, wonderful meal, is a blessing."

Those with the Iowa City Area Chinese Association say they want to continue the fundraiser for other area pantries.

"We actually wanted to extend this out to cover all food pantries in the local community," Lodh said.

Lodh says the group has set up a GoFundMe page to help continue to raise funds for other area pantries, for those interested in donating.