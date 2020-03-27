Iowa City Animal Shelter collecting donations for pet owners experiencing hardships during COVID-19 outbreak

The Iowa City Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is collecting donations of pet food for pet owners facing hardships due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The shelter is asking for food for dogs, cats, and other small animals. To request food, pet owners can call the center at 319-356-5295.

The center is working with a limited crew, so people are asked to leave a message with their name, phone number, and the number of and type of pets that will need the food.

Staff will contact pet owners when the food is ready and it can be picked up at the front door.

If you would like to donate, they ask you to drop off the food at the side door, facing east, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Donations can also be made by contacting the pet store, Leash on Life at 319-354-4334 or info@leashonlife.net. The store will be taking orders for items or money totals that you choose. They will then deliver the donations to the center.