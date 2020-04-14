Iowa City Animal Care offers free pet food to families in need

Iowa City Animal Care is offering free pet food to anyone who needs it, which the staff hopes will prevent future animal surrenders to the shelter.

(Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

Staff said pet food can be expensive. They they don't want animals to go hungry if someone loses their job or gets furloughed during the COVID-19 pandemic. People just need to call the shelter ahead of time.

"The primary goal is to keep the animals from coming into our care. We are very low staffed right now during this process and we're trying to divert animals that would come into us. So if we can offer them food hopefully to keep them in their home," Chris Whitmore, a coordinator at the shelter, said.

The shelter is also asking for donations. People can drop off dog, cat or rabbit food at the east side of the building, at 3910 Napoleon Lane in Iowa City.