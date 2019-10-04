Iowa City climate activists weigh in on movement taking off among more youth

"We've been striking over and over and over," said City High Freshman, Alex Howe.

Howe, along with hundreds of other young people in Iowa City schools has made it ritual to walk out of school every Friday – in the name of climate change.

They have been calling on local leaders to take action on climate change, but Howe says this week's strike was a big step forward locally and nationwide, with 16-year Greta Thunberg at the center of their strike.

"She's the most renowned climate activist in the world," said Howe.

"For me, it felt like we have been heard by everyone. We've been heard that we want change in this town," said City High Freshman and another organizer, Massimo Pacciotto-Biggers.

They say Thunberg is a big reason why more youth are inspired to get involved in the climate change movement recently, but it goes beyond just that.

"This is our future that we're talking about. This is like how we will live in the future. If we don't stop this now, we probably won't have much of a future," said Paciotto-Biggers.

Change has come on a city level. In August, Iowa City Council declared a climate crisis. As part of their plan, they approved a resolution calling for a 45 percent reduction in carbon emissions from 2010 levels by 2030.

Now the students are focused on getting the University of Iowa's president to end coal use at the power plant immediately, but the University has said their plan is to wait until 2025.

"Hopefully, since Greta and all these people came to our strike today, he’ll listen and if he doesn't then we'll keep striking until he decides to go to a more renewable energy source," Howe said.

As far as taking their message beyond a city level, they're not sure about that yet.

"We honestly don't know yet. We're going to feel it out and see how President Harreld responds and then we'll take more action after that," Howe said.

"This will probably be a lot harder than what we did in the past, especially because the people on city council listened to us after a little bit and President Harreld has just been ignoring us," Pacciotto-Biggers added.

Friday, however, they consider a victory.

"If we do little sacrifices now, then we don't have to do big sacrifices in the future," said Pacciotto-Biggers.

These discussions and protests about climate change are nothing new, but national communication experts say the latest generation of protestors is louder and more coordinated than its predecessors.

They say the movement's social media visibility plays a big part too.

