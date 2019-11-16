Iowa Children's Museum re-opens their financial literary exhibit

Staff at the Iowa Children's Museum say they love their location at Coral Ridge Mall. They say it's really easy for families to get to.

On Saturday, the celebrated the re-opening for the financial literary exhibit.

They say this gets kids thinking while playing.

Jeff Capps, the Executive Director, said, "So, you're probably not going to have a four-year-old come out and be talking about financial literacy. But they might be talking about how they learned to earn, spend and give. So, those kinds of concepts are really embedded in the play "

Saturday's events were free to all families.