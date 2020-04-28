Iowa COVID-19 model warns of second wave, urges restrictions remain

The COVID-19 model that Governor Kim Reynolds partnered with the University of Iowa to create warns of a second wave of COVID-19 in Iowa and urges preventative measures like social distancing stay in place.

The Governor's Office had the two white papers from the University of Iowa team before announcing it will ease restrictions on some businesses in 77 counties starting on Friday. The state partnered with the University to create the model to project the number of cases and deaths specifically for Iowa.

That model found evidence of a slowdown in infection and mortality rates due to social distancing policies. However, it warned Iowa has not reached its peak and that the virus is still spreading at levels that cause an epidemic.

"Therefore, prevention measures should remain in place. Without such measures being continued, a second wave of infections is likely," the report states in its conclusion.

It warns current social distancing restrictions should stay in place for at least four months to avoid a second wave that will cause new social distancing rules, but also says a second wave is likely regardless of when restrictions ease.

"We expect that reopening society to its pre-COVID-19 status anytime in the next four months will lead to a second wave of infections that will necessitate reimplementing our current social distancing policies," the report states.

The model also warns it is based on many assumptions due to the limited data available on COVID-19. The report based its conclusions on publicly available data and says researchers have not had time to add in additional data from the Iowa Department of Public Health. Part of that uncertainty is reflected in the wide range of projected deaths in Iowa from a low of 150 to as many as 10,000.

In several instances, the report notes that the model assumes the social distance policies currently in place remain in place and urges caution in loosening restrictions.

"Overall, the results of (the medium range model) support evidence of “curve flattening”, but do not definitively indicate that this will be quickly followed by the containment of virus spread," the repot reads. "While improved and ongoing mitigation is indicated as a plausible outcome, (the model) also identifies risks of returning to a mode of increasingly rapid spread. These results indicate that great caution is needed at this early stage before loosening of potentially insufficient containment measures is considered."

The report notes the more people wear face masks and take other precautions, the more the severity lowers of both the initial and likely second wave,

A second whitepaper the UI team prepared critiques the often cited University of Washington model as painting too rosy of a picture for Iowa.

"In short, the IHME model does appear to give a reasonable estimate of the potential mortality trajectory in Iowa, but appears to underestimate the risk of experiencing a more serious outbreak," the paper states.

That model currently projects 349 deaths in Iowa with a peak happening in August. But that model has changed significantly over time as more data comes in and as prevention measures change. The researchers also note the University of Washington Model does not estimate the impacts of Iowa's specific social distancing policies, concluding it "has limited utility for informing public policy going forward."