Iowa City police investigating shots fired incident

Police in Iowa City say they are investigating another instance of shots fired in the city.

Police say at about 6:15 Saturday evening they received multiple reports of gunshots near the 1900 block of Taylor Drive. That's on the city's east side just off Highway six.

Police say there is no indication that anyone was hurt, but did find several shell casings in the street

This marks the 15th shots fired call in Iowa City so far this year. That surpasses the number of shots fired calls all of last year. Many of those incidents so far this year, have not been solved.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Iowa City Police.