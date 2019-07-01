Iowa CARE Act now in effect

As of today, July 1st, the Iowa CARE Act goes into effect. It's a law to ensure family caregivers are able to provide better care after their loved one leaves the hospital.

Source: Ulrich Joho / CC BY-SA 2.0

It requires hospitals to identify who will be caring for a patient once they are discharged. Doctors and nurses then have to inform that caregiver about the *specific care needs of the patient - Things like medication management, how to administer injections, and caring for wounds

Governor Reynolds signed that bill in April.

There are an estimated 300,000 people in Iowa that provide in-home care to their loved ones. That allows someone with a long-term illness from being placed in a nursing home or having paid in-home medical services.

