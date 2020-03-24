Iowa Brewing Company to start beer delivery service

Some breweries across Eastern Iowa are hurting from social distancing, so they’re bringing beer to your door.

Iowa Brewing Company in Cedar Rapids is starting home delivery service this week. Workers will deliver to people in Cedar Rapids, Hiawatha and Marion.

People can order any of the pre-packaged beers listed on Iowa Brewing Company's website. Workers will load up their trucks and bring it right to a person's doorsteps and check their ID.

There are certain dates and times that they will deliver.

Management says while they have lost track of how much money they've lost over the last couple of weeks, they hope this is a good way to make some of it back. They also hope to use this as a way to help out their laid off staff.

"For instance, on Friday after we closed, I took all the tip(s) from to-go sales from last week, and went to NewBo Market, went to Fong's Pizza, went to Clock House PIzza, Vivian’s Soul food, and distributed that food to our staff that was laid off," said taproom manager Shauna Cornelius.

Their goal is to hire back all or their workers when things get back to normal. People have to go to their Website and fill out a form to get a cold one delivered. Iowa brewing is still being sold at grocery stores as well.