Iowa Board of Medicine seeks shelter in place order

The Iowa Board of Medicine is asking Gov. Kim Reynolds to issue a shelter-in-place order to further slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The board, comprised mainly of doctors, voted to send a letter to Reynolds urging her to move beyond the current restrictions she has issued and impose a public shelter order.

The board executive director says the doctors believe an order from the governor would further discourage individuals from meeting in groups and going out into public. Reynolds says she wants to hear what they have to say.