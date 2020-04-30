Iowa Board of Regents discusses 'significant' financial impacts on universities

Thursday, the University of Iowa's President said refunds to students cost them $16 million. That includes study abroad programs, memorial union services, transportation, and athletics.

President Bruce Herrald was joined by other university presidents on a virtual Board of Regents meeting. He also said projected from March through August, the University, not including, the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, will lose more than $76 million.

With federal resources through the CARES act, they expect $8 million for students and another $8 million for the university but say that represents in current estimates less than 11% of total losses incurred. He adds the hospital's quick and necessary actions have had a significant impact on finances as well.

"These actions such as purchasing massive amounts of protective equipment, dramatic increase in testing, preparing our physical plant for a potential surge of patients and suspension of elective surgeries to preserve equipment have taken our eyes wide open, and we knew fully it would be fiscal impacts, but first and foremost was the issue of safety," he said. "The actions taken by UIHC and our dental clinics have added significant impacts. That's another $70 million we estimate currently."

The financial impact from March through the end of the Summer session for the University of Northern Iowa is $28 million, including lost revenue and additional expenses. Iowa State University's President says in April they estimated the financial impact would total more than $88 million in refunds and lost revenue, and close to $1 million in additional expenses.

The universities are working with the board to develop a plan to return to in-person classes this Fall.

