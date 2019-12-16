Iowa BIG students coordinate exercise program with Cedar Rapids River Kings

Students at Linn Grove Elementary School in Marion learned some new exercise moves on Monday, and it came with a chance to win free tickets to watch the Cedar Rapids River Kings.

Representatives from the Cedar Rapids River Kings teach students exercise techniques at the Linn Grove Elementary School in Marion on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 (Marlon Hall/KCRG)

Some players, cheerleaders and the mascot of the indoor football team held an assembly in the gym. It all came together with Iowa BIG, a project-based learning program for high schools in the Cedar Rapids area.

The students in the program coordinated this assembly and worked with the team so the kids at Linn Grove could earn prizes. The goal was to educate the younger students on the importance of exercise.

"It really sets up their future, too, if you start at an early age of getting active and stuff it'll hopefully just lead on for the rest of their lives," Hudson Haynes, a high school junior in the Iowa BIG program, said.

Students plan to hold similar assemblies at more elementary schools.