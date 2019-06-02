Iowa Arts Festival lets artists shine

The Iowa Arts Festival in Iowa City kicked of the city’s summer festival season. It ran from May 31st-June 2nd. People got to enjoy some fancy artwork, live music, and food.

The three-day festival was held downtown. It was free and open to the public. Most importantly, the event helps spotlight local artist to show off some of their work.

"It's a really big deal it helps get people's name out there, gets the artist that don't really get the recognition of the art that they deserve out there,” said artist Gabbie Herzberg so it just helps them move forward in the world."