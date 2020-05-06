Iowa Army National Guard volunteers at mobile food pantry

About 10 members of the Iowa Army National Guard helped to pass out boxes at a mobile food pantry in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.

Members of the Iowa Army National Guard organize supplies while helping out the HACAP mobile food pantry in Cedar Rapids. Photo date: Wednesday, May 6, 2020. (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, better known as HACAP, started holding more mobile pantries since the start of the pandemic.

Families can come to pick up a food box. It contains enough supplies to feed a family for about a week.

This is the first time members of the National Guard have helped at an event like this in Linn County.