Iowa Army National Guard delivers PPE equipment to Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Clayton County Emergency Management said it received a shipment of PPE equipment from the Iowa Army National Guard.
The shipment arrived Friday, according to a Facebook post.
"Public Health and Emergency Management worked to properly package the supplies for distribution throughout the county," the post said. "These items will aide our first responders, healthcare workers, and long-term care facility providers."
Equipment will be dispersed throughout the county on Friday.