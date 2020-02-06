Iowa Army National Guard 'Ironman Battalion' receives deployment orders

Soldiers from Company C, 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, file out of the woods after an intense battle at Donnelly Training Area, Delta Junction, Alaska, July 25, 2016. The Iowa National Guard’s 1-133 Infantry Battalion are providing near-peer opposition force enemies, host nation security forces and civilians on the battlefield role players to create realistic, challenging scenarios for U.S. Army Alaska Soldiers to overcome. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Tawny Schmit)
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The United States Army announced Thursday that Iowa Army National Guard 'Ironman Battalion' received orders for a deployment to the Mideast.

This was first announced by Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, the Iowa National Guard Adjutant General during his Condition of the Guard address on January 16th.

The Iron Battalion will deploy 550 soldiers from Charles City, davenport, Dubuque, Iowa City, Iowa Falls, Oelwein, and Waterloo. The mission involves security and force protection in Afghanistan, Irag, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The deployment is expected to last around a year.

This is the fifth mobilization order for the Iron Battalion since 2000.

The battalion is working on send-off ceremonies, which will happen at the end of May.

 