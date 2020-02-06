Iowa Army National Guard 'Ironman Battalion' receives deployment orders

The United States Army announced Thursday that Iowa Army National Guard 'Ironman Battalion' received orders for a deployment to the Mideast.

This was first announced by Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, the Iowa National Guard Adjutant General during his Condition of the Guard address on January 16th.

The Iron Battalion will deploy 550 soldiers from Charles City, davenport, Dubuque, Iowa City, Iowa Falls, Oelwein, and Waterloo. The mission involves security and force protection in Afghanistan, Irag, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The deployment is expected to last around a year.

This is the fifth mobilization order for the Iron Battalion since 2000.

The battalion is working on send-off ceremonies, which will happen at the end of May.