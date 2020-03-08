Winthrop area third grader raises money for charity by selling self-designed shirts

Aubrey Short, a third-grade student at East Buchanan Elementary School in Winthrop, is on a journey to positively impact as many lives as possible.

"Just helping people and making them happy," Aubrey said.

Aubrey's mother, Stephanie Short, said her daughter's mission began last school year when she first started to create and sell t-shirts. With the money raised, Aubrey helped prepare meals for families who were staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Iowa City, a charity that makes it possible to keep families close together when a child is in need of medical care.

"We were able to cook and I like to cook," Aubrey said.

The experience left her excited to do something even bigger this school year. What Aubrey ended up doing was selling more shirts but on an even larger scale. With the help of teachers, parents, and peers, around 150 shirts in all were sold.

This translated to around $1,800 that was raised in all. The money collected this most recent time around was used to purchase toys and materials to make blankets.

Kelly Henderson, East Buchanan Elementary counselor, said nearly the whole school got behind the effort to put the blankets together.

"We rotated our students from kindergarten through fifth grade, through the elementary gym for about two hours," Henderson said.

The beneficiaries of the gifts will again be families who use the Ronald McDonald House in Iowa Iowa City, but some items have already been given away to some at the Ronald McDonald House in Des Moines.

"My sister actually delivered my niece three months early at the beginning of February and lives in Des Moines," Stephanie Short said.

Aubrey says she wants to build off the charitable momentum she has been able to cultivate and continue to raise money for worthy causes.

If you are interested in ordering a shirt Aubrey has made, you can place an order by emailing her mother here.