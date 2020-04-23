Iowa 211 answers 35,000 calls since COVID-19 pandemic started

Iowa 211 announced Thursday that they have answered 35,000 calls since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

They began taking calls on March 8. 20,000 Iowans from all 99 counties have contacted the 211 services, either by call, text, or the 211 app to ask questions regarding COVID-19. Another 15,000 people have called about topics related to COVID-19 like employment, housing, food, transportation, utility assistance, and other human services.

Melissa McCoy, the 211 Director said, “Iowa 211 is pleased to serve as a trusted source of information for Iowans. We appreciate the Iowa Department of Public Health’s confidence in the capabilities of our statewide service,” she added “We have experienced a 300% increase in call volume since March 8th. Our four call centers collaborated closely to rapidly scale up the necessary staff and technology to meet the needs of Iowans.”

The 211 program is to connect Iowans with resources during disasters. The program also announced that they have received a $25,000 donation from the Iowa Credit Union Foundation to support the system.

Jaimie Miller, Executive Director of the Foundation, said, “On behalf of the Iowa credit union movement, we are grateful for organizations like Iowa 211that have been on the frontline during these uncertain times. Through the Foundation’s new Emergency Relief Fund, we are proud to support statewide efforts like this that are meeting the critical need of Iowans.”

The 211 services will continue to help through the COVID-19 pandemic. People can contact them by dialing 2-1-1, texting their zip code to 898211, going to 211iowa.org

or by downloading the 211 app.