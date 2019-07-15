Iowa 16-year-old flexes through vision condition, becomes contortionist

A young performer in Iowa isn't letting health obstacles keep her from her goals.

Baiyu Fisher, 16, was born in China with albinism. Her mother adopted her when she was 2 years old.

Her family found out that Fisher has low vision and could barely see. It's a condition doctors can't improve with glasses or contacts.

This didn't stop her dreams though.

She plans to attend Iowa State to major in advertising and minor in dance. Just 9 months ago Fisher decided to take up a new hobby and become a contortionist.

"I think that if you have a dream and have a passion, you just need to go for it," Fisher told station KCCI.

Her mother says Fisher has the will to overcome any obstacle in front of her, and that she doesn't have to worry about her because of that.