Investigators working to identify person killed in Sumner plane crash

The pilot of a crop duster plane is dead after an early-morning crash in Sumner on Thursday.

Josh Scheinblum/KCRG

Officials with the Sumner police department report investigators are working to identify the person killed in the crash. They declined to provide further details about the deceased individual.

The crash happened just off Highway 93 around 7:20.

"My manager and I were opening the store and we heard a loud crash," said Lisa Smith, who works only yards away from the crash site at Norby's Farm Fleet. "We both heard it, we came running outside, and then we seen black smoke and then fire."

Smith says the plane first collided with nearby power lines before it hit the ground and went up in flames. Norby's Farm Fleet lost power after the crash.

One of the wheels from the plane collided into and subsequently destroyed the front doors of First State Bank.

"It flew across the parking lot of Norby's and bounced all the way over here until it damaged our front door," said bank president Greg Johnson, who was inside at the time of the crash.

Authorities say it is unclear why the plane crashed but do tell TV9 federal investigators are looking into what happened.