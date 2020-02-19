Investigators recall, show video of interview with cold case murder suspect during drive to jail

In their final day of calling witnesses, prosecutors showed the courtroom a video from moments after police arrested an alleged killer.

Investigator Matthew Denlinger and Jerry Burns talk in the back of a squad car after Burns' arrest for first-degree murder on December 19, 2018. The video was played during Burns' trial at the Scott County Courthouse on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (Pool)

66-year-old Jerry Burns is accused of first-degree murder in the death of then 18-year-old Michelle Martinko back in December of 1979. He has pleaded not guilty.

The video shown to the jury at the Scott County Courthouse features nearly an hour of footage, with most of it featuring Burns and Cedar Rapids Police Investigator Matthew Denlinger sitting in silence. But, for portions of that video, Denlinger and Burns were seen talking. The prosecution believes because of Burns' behavior in the video that it only further supports their belief that he is guilty in this case.

For the third time in as many days, Denlinger took the witness stand- further explaining his initial interactions with Jerry Burns; and for a second consecutive time, he was accompanied with a video to show it.

The video showed Denlinger and Burns as they travel from Burns' business in Manchester to the Linn County Jail in Cedar Rapids. Early on in the video, Denlinger could be seen trying to continue the conversation that started prior to Burns' arrest.

"I gotta assume at some point you thought that this would probably catch up with you," Denlinger said.

Denlinger asked about whether or not he looked familiar to Burns.

"Did you ever see me on the news doing the press conference about this?" Denlinger asked Burns.

"No," Burns replied.

"About those weird pictures that you... what happened Jerry?" Denlinger said.

Burns conceded later in the drive, however, the possibility someone could erase a potential memory.

"I'm sure something like that...just wonder if it'd be possible to block it out," Burns said.

Burns and Denlinger went back and forth as Denlinger thought Burns said "blacked out" instead of "blocked out." Burns corrected Denlinger after about 45 seconds.

The prosecution had planned to play only the portion of the video that included Burns and Denlinger talking to each other. Burns' attorney Leon Spies requested the video played in its entirety in the spirit of accuracy.

After the video played, the prosecution believed Burns' actions on tape further proved their case.

"Where in the interaction between you and Mr. Burns in the squad car does he deny killing Michelle Martinko?" Assistant Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks asked Denlinger.

"He never denied it," Denlinger said.

"In this video, does Mr. Burns tell you emphatically that you have the wrong guy?" Maybanks said.

"Never," Denlinger replied.

"Did he ever say to you this must be some kind of mistake?" Maybanks asked.

"No," Denlinger said.

Denlinger served as the prosecution's final witness. Proceedings are expected to resume Thursday morning at 9:00 a.m. at the Scott County Courthouse when the defense begins calling its own witnesses.