Investigators looking for more information related to Marion woman's death

Investigators are looking for information from Area Ambulance Service as they continue to investigate the death of Stephanie Bowling.

Marion police found 24-year-old Stephanie Ann Bowling without a heartbeat when they responded to 795 Bentley Drive in Marion on June 28, 2018, after they were called to respond to a domestic disturbance.

Cody Lee Brown, 27, told officers he had picked up Stephanie and threw her to the ground during an argument.

Officers performed CPR on Bowling and she was rushed to the hospital where it was determined she had suffered a serious brain injury. She died two days later.

Brown is charged with assault causing serious injury.

In the new subpoena request, the Linn County Attorney's Office is looking for information from Area Ambulance Service for "any and all staffing, transport, treatment and medical records associated with the transport and treatment of Stephanie Ann Bowling" on June 28. They include records for when she was transported from UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Brown's trial on the assault charge is now scheduled to begin on July 15.