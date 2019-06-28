Investigators find 'no sign' of bed bugs following bride's complaint

The Johnson County Health Department reports they have found no evidence of bed bugs despite a woman's allegations to the contrary.

Jennifer Werderitsch, who filed a complaint two days ago with the County, was married earlier this month in Iowa City. Werderitsch tells the I9 investigative team she accused the Hyatt Place hotel of having bed bugs in several of their rooms after she claims nine of her guests saw the bugs. One guest who spoke to I9 says she to not only took photos of the bugs but claims that she had been bitten too by them.

I9 obtained a copy of the County's report and it shows they inspected three rooms and found "No sign of live or dead bed bugs found in any of the rooms."

I9 should note, public health officials have said most complaints of bed bugs in hotels never turn up any because actions are usually taken before inspectors arrive.

