Investigators, family, friends gather to celebrate, reflect after conviction in Martinko trial

Dozens of people gathered in a back room of Parlor City Pub & Eatery in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday night for a reunion of sorts.

Gail McCammon Dawson speaks about her friend, Michelle Martinko, while another friend, Mike Wyrick, watches on at a gathering at Parlor City Pub & Eatery in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (Mary Green/KCRG)

"This whole room, we all know each other,” Gail McCammon Dawson, of Davenport, a graduate of Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids, said. “Most everybody here was in choir, that I can see."

They shared hugs, laughs and a few tears as they marked a moment they never thought they would see.

On Monday, a Scott County jury convicted 66-year-old Jerry Burns of Manchester of first-degree murder in the death of Michelle Martinko, a Cedar Rapids high school student who was killed outside Westdale Mall in December 1979.

Just about everyone who gathered at Parlor City on Wednesday was a family member or friend of Martinko or a member of the prosecution and investigation teams that worked on her case.

McCammon Dawson sat in the courtroom alongside Martinko’s sister and brother-in-law when that long-awaited conviction was finally read.

"I bawled my head off,” McCammon Dawson said. “We just had smiles on our face."

Right after, Mike Wyrick, Martinko’s high school boyfriend, heard the news himself in Cedar Rapids. Wyrick had testified in the case about two weeks prior.

"I just said, 'Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,' a bunch of times,” Wyrick said.

For a while, all Martinko’s loved ones had heard were no’s — no leads, no arrests, no answers.

“I'd really given up that it was ever going to happen,” Wyrick said.

"We just fought to come up with something,” McCammon Dawson added.

Wednesday’s gathering was a celebration with the friends and family who had waited 40 years for that moment and with the prosecutors and investigators who won the case.

But it was also bittersweet.

"It's so senseless,” McCammon Dawson said. “We'll never — I guess I'm not Christian enough to forgive because I won't."

While Burns’ conviction won't bring Martinko back, the friends and family who remembered her Wednesday, as they have for the last 40 years, are relieved justice is finally served.

"We'll also always be grateful that she got the justice she deserved in the end,” Wyrick said.