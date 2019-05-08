Investigators examining bullet that struck, killed former University of Northern Iowa softball player

Investigators are using powerful microscopes to look for markings on a bullet that killed a former University of Northern Iowa softball player.

The bullet broke through Micalla Rettinger's car window and killed her while she was driving home on Highway 218 near Waterloo on April 28. She died a short time later.

The bullet also hit her boyfriend Adam Kimball, 32, in the face.

He is recovering from his injuries.

Investigators said they believe the bullet came from a nearby wooded area, according to WOI.

Iowa State University is taking a close look at the 9-millimeter bullet. The university has microscopes that can look at the grooves to help officials gather necessary data.

Rettinger's funeral was last week in her home state of Kansas.

A reward for information leading to closure in the case is up to $58,000.