Investigators asking for public's help following theft, vandalism in Gladbrook

The Tama County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify three people following thefts and vandalism in Gladbrook earlier this week.

Investigators said the suspects targeted homes and vehicles in Gladbrook early Wednesday morning. A home security camera captured video fo three people on private property in the area at the times of the crimes.

If you have any information about the people in the video, you are asked to contact the Tama County Sheriff's Office at 641-484-4111.