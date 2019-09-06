Investigators: Case closed in 1989 Cedar Rapids murder with no arrests, charges

For the second time in less than a year, investigators believe they have solved a high-profile, decades-old murder case in Cedar Rapids.

COURTESY PHOTO

Cedar Rapids Police confirmed to KCRG-TV9 that investigators have closed the case in the 1989 murder of Brian Schappert. Schappert, 22, was stabbed to death during the early morning hours of September 8, 1989, while working at a Kum & Go convenience store located on Mount Vernon Road in southeast Cedar Rapids.

On Friday, two days before the 30th anniversary of the murder, police said they had narrowed the focus of their investigation down to two possible suspects. A police spokesperson said the two men, who lived in the Cedar Rapids-area at the time of the murder, are now deceased and criminal charges won’t be filed. The two men are believed to have robbed the convenience store and killed Schappert, a senior at Coe College.

Police did not name the two men they believed are responsible for Schappert’s death because they don’t believe there is enough evidence to do so.

This is the second time in less than a year that investigators believe they have solved a high-profile, cold case in Cedar Rapids. In December, police announced they had made in arrest in the 1979 murder of 18-year-old Michelle Martinko. Martinko was stabbed to death in her family’s car in a parking lot at Westdale Mall on December 19, 1979. Police used DNA technology to identify and charge Jerry Burns, 64, of Manchester, with first-degree murder in the case.