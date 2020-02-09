Investigation underway after two hurt in shooting

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shots fired incident on Jacolyn Drive NW.

Police told TV9 that two adult men received non-life threating injuries. They were taken to a local hospital.

Officers say a home and vehicle were also damaged.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME.

