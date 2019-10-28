Investigation underway after man falls at Jack Trice Stadium during game

Police at Iowa State University are investigating why someone fell from the upper level at Jack Trice Stadium. It happened during the Cyclone's homecoming game in Ames.

Authorities are investigating after a man fell from a top tier to a lower tier Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. (KCCI)

Two people were able to help the unidentified man after he fell between a guard rail and a back row of bleachers during the game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, according to KCCI.

"He was unconscious, he was unresponsive when we pulled him out, his eyes rolled back into his head," said Tom Doyle who helped the man. "Asking him questions like who's the president, what year is it, where are we and he knew those."

The man told Doyle he felt pain in his left leg when he woke up.

Investigators haven't released any updates on the victim's condition.