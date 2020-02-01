Investigation into officer shooting of suspect in Des Moines

Two Des Moines police officers have been placed on standard paid leave following the officer-involved shooting of a man police say threatened a woman, then violently attacked responding officers.

Police say in a news release that the shooting happened early Friday morning after officers were called to an apartment complex and encountered the 34-year-old suspect. Police say when officers tried to arrest him, he became violent.

Police say Officer Charlie Negrete, a 32-year veteran, fired his gun, seriously wounding the suspect, who remained hospitalized Saturday. Negrete and another officer, 30-year veteran Alycia Peterson, are now both on leave.

The suspect's name has not been released.