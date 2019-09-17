Investigation into Des Moines house explosion continues

Des Moines fire officials say it will take weeks to know if a natural gas leak officially caused a house explosion.

Police on scene of a house explosion in Des Moines in the early morning hours of Sept. 13, 2019. (KCCI)

It happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday a few blocks northeast of Birdland Park. A few minor injuries were reported at neighboring homes but no deaths, authorities said.

Debris landed in trees, the street and on nearby properties, and several windows in the neighborhood were shattered.

Neighbors reported that no one had been living in the house for at least a couple of years because the former residents had health problems.