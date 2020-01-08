Investigation in Clermont leads to five arrests for meth, marijuana

Several people are facing multiple charges after a lengthy investigation into alleged drug crimes, according to law enforcement officials.

On Tuesday, January 7, 2020, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants at two different residences in Clermont, located at 401 Union Street and 801 Spring Street. Based on information given to law enforcement and subsequent surveillance over a month's time, deputies believed that drug-related activity was taking place at those locations.

Deputies believe that Luke Brett Lembke, 31, of Clermont, and Shannon Lee Thompson, 40, of Clermont, were living at the Union Street home and allegedly allowed multiple people to either live or gather there while using controlled substances. Court filings indicate that methamphetamine and marijuana were found at that location, along with paraphernalia like pipes, bongs, and snort tubes, according to deputies.

At the Spring Street home, Jordan Tyler Kline, 19, of Clermont, was accused of allowing similar activities to go on as at the Union Street home. Similarly, court filings showed that deputies found methamphetamine and marijuana while executing the search warrant, along with bongs, pipes, a grinder, and a scale.

Lembke and Kline were charged with gathering where a controlled substance is unlawfully used, two counts of first-offense possession of a controlled substance for marijuana and methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thompson was charged with gathering where a controlled substance is unlawfully used, two counts of second-offense possession of a controlled substance for marijuana and methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Two other people were arrested by deputies at the Union Street home during the execution of the search warrant.

Ashley Marie White, 32, of Clermont, was charged with second-offense possession of a controlled substance for marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug. White allegedly had baggies containing gabapentin, an anticonvulsant, and tizanidine hydrochloride, a muscle relaxant. Court filings indicate she told deputies that she brought them to the house from a person in Iowa City.

Alexander Michael Joseph Carlson, 24, of Postville, was charged with third-offense possession of methamphetamine, third-offense possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carlson was also charged with third-degree burglary for an earlier incident. According to court filings, the sheriff’s office received a report of a break-in at 318 Spring Street in Clermont at around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020. Carlson allegedly entered the home through a bathroom window and threw items around the home. The victim told deputies that some clothing and a candle were missing after the incident. Carlson and the victim had apparently been in a relationship, according to the victim. Court filings said that there are text messages that allegedly connect Carlson to the incident.

All of the people charged were taken to Fayette County Jail. Deputies were assisted by the Iowa State Patrol in the execution of the search warrants.

An investigation is ongoing and further charges, including to other people, are still possible, according to the sheriff’s office.