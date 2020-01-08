Investigation underway following murder-suicide in Story County, sheriff's office says

The Story County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway after two people were found dead at a home in Colo which is east of Ames.

Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, authorities responded to 206 Oak Street after a family member found the two people dead.

"Initial information indicates the cause of death was the result of a murder/suicide," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said the incident appears to be isolated to the home and the public is not in danger.

Authorities did not release the victims' names.