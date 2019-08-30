Investigation continues after Anamosa found dead in Henry County field

The mystery surrounding the death of a young woman in Henry County continues as police search for answers.

The body of Brandy Shepherd, 29, of Anamosa, Iowa, was discovered in a Henry County, Iowa, farm field last Friday, August 9, 2019. Investigators have not yet released her cause of death. (Heather Brokaw)

Authorities said Brandy Mae Shepherd-Margita, 29, of Anamosa, was found in a field Aug. 9, near the 1200 block of Iowa Highway 78.

Nearly three weeks after her death, police are asking anybody who knows anything to come forward, especially since they have no leads.

Station KWQC reports Shepherd-Margita was staying with friends near Mount Pleasant about 100 miles away. Her friends reported her missing, and a few days later.

Authorities found her body Aug. 9 a few feet behind a fence on private property off of I-78.

Police said they were able to identify Brandy pretty quickly by piercings and body features, so they took the next steps.

Authorities tell KWQC there weren't any obvious signs of suicide or homicide. They're awaiting results from an autopsy or toxicology report.

Shepherd-Margita leaves behind four young children aged 9, 5, 3, and 11 months, her mother told KWQC.