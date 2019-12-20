Invasive silver carp confirmed for 1st time in SW Minnesota

Two invasive silver carp have been caught in southwestern Minnesota, marking the first confirmed discovery of the jumping fish in that area.

They were netted this week only about 120 yards north of the Iowa border on the Ocheyedan River in Nobles County, Nick Frohnauer, invasive fish coordinator for the Minnesota Department of Resources, says the find is interesting but no reason for panic.

He says high water probably allowed the fish to enter Minnesota via the stream, which is part of the Missouri River watershed. But he says a dam on Lake Bella stopped them from getting any farther.