Introducing religion into schools

A school principal says they hit a breaking point in her district with drugs, gangs, and violence which is why she decided religion needs to be in schools.

A special premiere of the Alabama Prinicipal's movie "Love Goes Public" is at the Marcus Theater. Brelinda Sullen says they hold a religious meeting for students every day before school starts.

Since doing so she says they have improved lowering teen birth rates and increasing graduation rates. It's something she believes every school can benefit from.

Brelinda Sullen said, "The students are not goal-oriented they're focused they're striving for a better life."

Sullen says those who do not practice Christianity are not forced to sit in on the daily meetings.