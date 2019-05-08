International Kernels players learn baseball, English

The Kernels have players from several different countries on their roster. It's not easy coming to the United States to play which is why the Minnesota Twins make them do more than just play baseball.

Gabriel Maciel grew up in Brazil speaking Portuguese.

Estami Urena hails from the Dominican Republic

Dominican Gilberto Celestino's native language is Spanish.

In their minds, the major thing for them is baseball. English is secondary.

That being said, Abby Pumroy's job is to teach these foreign speaking players how to speak English. The players don't have a choice as it's dictated by the Minnesota Twins.

Pumroy also credits the host families for helping out.