Interim police chief named in Iowa City

The Iowa City Police Department said City Manager Geoff Fruin named Captain Bill Campbell to serve as interim police chief.

Cambell's appointment comes after the departure of current Police Chief Jody Matherly. Matherly announced his retirement earlier in February.

Campbell has been a member of the Iowa City Police Department since April 1990. He served as a patrol officer and field training officer before being promoted to sergeant in Dec. 1996.

The police department said he served in various roles including public information officer, records supervisor and investigations supervisor before being promoted to lieutenant in 2008 and captain in 2016.

This is not Campbell's first time serving as interim chief. He also filled the position in 2016.

His work also includes working with the Iowa City Community School District to design and implement an emergency response plan.

Campbell has undergraduate degrees in criminal justice and Psychology from Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids. He graduated from the University of Louisville's Southern Police Institute Administrative Officers Course in Louisville, Kentucky.

"With almost 30 years of experience in the Police Department, I am more than confident that Captain Campbell can lead the ICPD during this transitional time," City Manager Geoff Fruin said.

According to Iowa code, Campbell can serve as interim for a maximum of 90 days. If a permanent chief is not named within that period, the city manager will appoint a second interim chief.

The city is conducting a national search for the chief position. The application period is open until April 7, 2020.

