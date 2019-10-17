Inspiration Stables finds equine therapy is helpful for kids of all abilities

An eastern Iowa non-profit is realizing the benefits of equine-therapy for kids of all abilities.

Myles Droessler rides a horse at Inspiration Stables in Worthington on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. (Charlie Grant, KCRG)

Inspiration Stables uses horse-riding as a therapy for kids who have behavior disorders, developmental delays or suffered strokes. Sarah Kumpf created the organization more than two years ago and has helped 30 families since then.

"We serve children from ages four to 17 and we are not particular to any niche," Kumpf said. "We serve children with autism, we serve children with cerebral palsy, we serve children with anxiety, depression and, you know ADHD."

The lessons are customized to each child's' needs.

"We set goals at the beginning of every session and then they progress. So in therapeutic riding, it’s focused on actual horsemanship skills. So they learn how to ride a horse, they learn how to put a saddle on, they learn how to steer, they learn how to stop and go," Kumpf explained. Through those lessons, kids are improving their communication skills, balance, or gaining strength without even realizing it.

On Kumpf's last night of lessons for the year, she had three kids riding inside her stable in Worthington, Iowa. One student, Myles Droessler, has been taking lessons through Inspiration Stables since the beginning.

“Myles is such a special kid," Kumpf said.

It's easy to understand why Kumpf thinks that. During his lesson, Myles was making all of the instructors and parents laugh by waving his arm in the air while he was trotting on his horse.

The horse's name is Max, according to Myles, until he says it's not. "Oh yeah, Jackson I mean," Myles said, then pointing across the stable, "That is Max.”

Myles has autism, and Kumpf said he had a tough time socializing at school before taking these lessons. Horseriding has really helped with his social and communication skills, according to Kumpf and Ben Droessler, Myles's dad.

“I think it’s a good outlet for Myles. It helps him to learn to communicate. It helps him to learn to work with others and it’s been a really effective way for him to grow," Kumpf said.

Myles's dad said, "Being here makes him have to communicate with an instructor and also the volunteer as well as figure out what the horse wants to do too, so it’s a good blend of all three.”

Kumpf says the equine therapy has benefitted so many of her clients. She remembers one student was non-verbal at the beginning of lessons, and by the end of it would say a few words.

"She learned that if she said ‘walk-on’ her horse would advance. So she made the connection between the speech and the direct result and so she was telling her horse to walk-on by the time she was finished with her sessions," Kumpf explained.

She hopes to continue creating positive changes in kids' lives through this therapy.

"It’s truly incredible," she said.

