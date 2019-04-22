"Inside Cedar Rapids" podcast showcases cold case investigator

Cedar Rapids is giving people a special look into the eyes of their investigators in a new podcast.

Cedar Rapids police investigator Matt Denlinger is part of this month's "Inside Cedar Rapids" podcast. Denlinger is part of the cold case unit. One of his latest cases is the 39-year cold case of Michelle Martinko.

During this edition, Denlinger talked about what it's like to do his job and he's had to adapt throughout the years with the latest technology.

The city said it's part of their effort to let the public in on their work.

"Podcasts have really become more and more popular so we thought this was a good opportunity to try something new," said City of Cedar Rapids Communications Director Maria Johnson. "It gives more information to residents in a different way."

This is the second installment of the series. The first one showcased public works' jobs responding to floods. To hear the podcasts, click here.