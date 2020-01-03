Inmate who'd beaten to death his girlfriend dies at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics

A man imprisoned for beating to death his girlfriend nearly 23 years ago has died at an Iowa hospital.

The Iowa Corrections Department says Rick Bird was pronounced dead at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.

He was 72.

Bird was found guilty of first-degree murder in Union County for killing 47-year-old Linda Trenkle in Creston in February 1997.

Prosecutors say Bird used a hammer to hit Trenkle several times in the head after she slapped him.

Bird's began his life sentence on Oct. 24, 1997.