Inmate strikes correctional officer at Anamosa State Penitentiary, authorities say

An inmate at the Anamosa State Penitentiary assaulted a correctional officer Friday night, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Authorities said around 7:30 p.m., the officer was overseeing the distribution of medications to inmates in a mental health unit when one inmate refused to take a prescription. Officers tried to get that inmate to then take the medicine, but authorities said the inmate unexpectedly hit the officer in the face.

Authorities said correctional officers were able to place the inmate in restraints.

The officer was taken by a state vehicle to the Jones Regional Medical Center. The officer has hand and face injuries. The inmate did not receive any major injuries, according to authorities.