Inmate, sentenced in Iowa, dies of COVID-19 at Indiana federal facility

The Bureau of Prison says an inmate at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute who had COVID-19 has died, and three others there also have tested positive for the disease.

The bureau said Tuesday that inmate Gregory Phinton Glenn reported chest pains and shortness of breath Sunday at the maximum-security penitentiary of the western Indiana complex.

It says staff immediately took the 56-year-old Glenn to a clinic at the prison. He was transported to a local hospital for further treatment and was pronounced dead by hospital staff following cardiac arrest.

The bureau says Glenn tested positive for COVID-19 before going to the hospital.

Glenn was serving a 14-month sentence, issued by the Southern District of Iowa, for a violation of supervised release. He had just entered the facility on April 21, according to the Terre Haute Tribune-Star.